Dissent over new YSRC incharges abates in Guntur

GUNTUR : The dissent over the reshuffle of YSRC Assembly constituency incharges seems to be subsiding slowly in the erstwhile undivided Guntur district.

The newly appointed incharges have started coordinating with the YSRC party rank and file in their respective constituencies at the ground level to garner support. The YSRC leadership has appointed new incharges for seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

Sitting Chilakaluripet MLA and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has been shifted to Guntur West, which is a TDP bastion.In Repalle, several YSRC leaders openly expressed their dissatisfaction over the party’s unilateral decision of appointing Evuru Ganesh, replacing Mopidevi Venkatramana, who is an MP and a close confidant of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Adding to this, the appointment of Mallela Rajesh Naidu as incharge of Chilakaluripet, and Balasani Kiran Kumar for Prathipadu, has initially received dissent from the party rank and file. However, Ganesh, Rajesh Naidu and Kiran Kumar have started their campaign in their respective constituencies with the coordination of local leaders to win the people’s confidence.

As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC aims to make a clean sweep in Palnadu region for the second consecutive time in the ensuing elections. The candidatures of sitting MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy (Gurazala), Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Macherla) and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Narasaraopet) are said to be confirmed out of the seven Assembly seats in Palnadu.

As part of its commitment to social justice, the YSRC leadership is planning to allot Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat to a BC leader as majority of Assembly candidates belong to Reddy and Kapu communities. It has suggested sitting Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Kirshna Devarayulu to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha seat, to which he has openly refused.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that MLC Janga Krishna Murthy is soon jump the ship. One of the strong BC leaders in the district, Janga is said to have expected Gurazala ticket. As Kasu is likely to get the ticket for the second consecutive time, it is not known how Janga reacts to it. Meanwhile, analysts are of the view that the political picture may completely change in the district once the TDP finalises its candidates.