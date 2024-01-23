Sharmila to tour all 26 dists of AP from today

VIJAYAWADA : As announced, APCC chief YS Sharmila will commence her State tour from January 23.

In the next nine days, Sharmila will cover all the 26 districts, where she will hold review meetings with the party rank and file and interact with them. The PCC chief has already announced her intention to go it alone in the ensuing elections by contesting all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

As per the schedule, the APCC president will start her tour from Ichapuram in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, and conclude it at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on January 31.

On the first day, she will cover Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, on the second day, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konsaseema and West Godavari on the third day.

On the fourth day, she will cover East Godavari, Eluru and NTR, and on the subsequent day, she will tour Krishna, Guntur and Palnadu. On the sixth day, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts will be covered.

On the seventh day, she will cover Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts. On the eight day, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and Kurnool will be covered and on the last day of her whirlwind tour, the APCC chief will cover Nandyal and Kadapa districts.