YSRC MP from Narasaraopet Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu resigns

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocker to the ruling YSRC, the party MP from Narasaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has resigned from his post as well as the party on Tuesday. He was reportedly unhappy with the party leadership asking him to contest the Guntur MP seat.

The first-time MP won with a margin of over 1.50 lakh majority in the 2019 elections. He is also the Vice-Chairman of Vignans University. The YSRC leadership is reportedly mulling to give Narasaraopet MP ticket to a BC candidate and asked Sri Krishna Devarayalu to shift to Guntur.

Incidentally, the party MLAs falling under the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency wanted the leadership to retain Sri Krishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopet segment itself and informed the same to the party high command. The party, however, was reluctant to give the young MP another chance to contest the same seats.