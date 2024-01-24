17 new medical colleges coming up with Rs 8,500 cr: AP Health Minister

GUNTUR: The people in Andhra Pradesh are happy with the medical services being provided by the State government under various schemes, said Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini.

She along with Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed advanced ICU block at Guntur Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

The ICU block was constructed with a budget of Rs 3 crore.

During the inaugural event, Health Minister said that the YSRC government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has brought revolutionary changes in health and medical sector by implementing various schemes, including family doctor, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, upliftment of hospitals, and construction of the medical colleges.

About Rs 3,820 crore have been spend for the development of existing medical colleges and as many as 17 new colleges are being constructed with Rs 8,500 crore, Rajini added.

“Special attention has been paid to develop Guntur GGH and various development works, including construction of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) with Rs 86 crore is under progress.This will provide the best medical services to pregnant women and children, and soon to be inaugurated. Along with this, the construction of a service block with Rs 7.5 crore has been approved and works will start soon,” she said.

Hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar informed that all necessary action is being taken to provide corporate-level medical services to patients at Guntur GGH and assured that various development works taken up at hospital will be completed within stipulated time.

DME Dr Narasimham, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur East YSRC Incharge Noori Fathima, and other officials were also present.