Andhra CM disburses Rs 6,394 cr to 7.98 lakh SHGs

URVAKONDA (ANANTAPUR) : In an indirect attack on his sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said ‘fans’ of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu joined the party (referring to Congress), which split Andhra Pradesh, and have now become ‘star campaigners’ of the yellow party in a bid to give a boost its leader.

He addressed a public gathering at Urvakonda in Anantapur district on Tuesday and formally inaugurated a two-week-long programme to disburse the fourth tranche of financial assistance under the YSR Aasara scheme. As many as 78,94,169 women from 7,98,395 self-help groups (SHGs) across the State received Rs 6,394.83 crore.

Lashing out at the Opposition, Jagan said, “This is ‘Kalikalam’ as we are witnessing those who spew lies get the support of ‘star campaigners’ based in the neighbouring State. One is Naidu’s foster son (referring to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan), who is a permanent resident of Telangana. Another is his sister-in-law, (Daggubati Purandeswari) who is heading a different party in the State, but campaigns for him.”

Stating that the Opposition’s agenda is to stitch alliances, the Chief Minister asserted that his aim is to “build a temple in the hearts of the people through good governance”. “You, the people of Andhra Pradesh, are my star campaigners. I don’t need anyone else,” he remarked.

Further, he asked people to be wary of who they are voting for.

Your vote will ensure uplift of poor: Jagan

The Chief Minister said, “Your vote is not only for making me the Chief Minister, but also to uplift all poor families in the State. Remember, with Jagan as Chief Minister it is possible.”

He stated that his government has fulfilled the promise of bailing the SHGs out of a debt trap as promised by extending the final tranche of YSR Aasara.

Jagan said, “You should all take note of the fact that compared to the previous TDP regime, where Naidu discarded the manifesto and went back on his promise to waive loans of SHGs and pushed them into a debt trap, my government has not only cleared all those debts, but also ushered in an era of women empowerment in the last 56 months.”

He highlighted that the government has so far disbursed a Rs 2,66,772.55 crore, with the DBT welfare component being Rs 1,81,460.04 crore, through various schemes to 5,68,56,709 women. Besides, it has also distributed 31 lakh house site pattas and is constructing 22 lakh houses for the poor, he added.