Andhra Pradesh Speaker accepts Ganta’s resignation after 3 years

Going by the strength of MLAs, the YSRC has an absolute majority to bag all the three Rajya Sabha seats on its own. In addition, it is also enjoying the support of four TDP MLAs and one JSP legislator.

The party, however, lost one of the MLC seats under the MLAs’ quota with the last minute defection of four of its MLAs in March last year. Subsequently, the party suspended the four defected MLAs, Undavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, for going against the whip issued by the party.

In an apparent bid to prevent a similar situation, the Speaker is said to have accepted the resignation of Ganta, sources said. Ahead of the elections, the YSRC leadership has taken up a massive exercise to select winning horses and till now effected change of incharges of 10 MP and 59 MLA seats.

Majority of them have been dropped while some others have been given an alternative seat. This has led to discontentment among sitting MLAs like Kolusu Parthasarathi, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, K Rakshana Nidhi and others. While some of them have expressed their ire openly and dropped enough hints that they are going desert the YSRC, some others are keeping their cards close to their chest.

Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who already submitted his resignation to his post and the party, joined the Congress recently. The Speaker is yet to decide on the resignation of Alla.

Anticipating trouble in the Rajya Sabha elections and to prevent a situation that it faced in last year’s MLC elections, the YSRC leadership is said to have decided to crack the whip and the acceptance of resignation of Ganta is said to be the first step. It is also likely to disqualify the YSRC rebel MLAs in the days to come.

The principal Opposition party TDP is not in a position to win a single Rajya Sabha seat going by its strength of 22. But, the YSRC going by the dissidence among some of its MLAs, seems to be suspecting that they may support the TDP nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections and initiated steps to disqualify them, sources added.

Meanwhile, Ganta, who earlier urged the Speaker to take a decision on his resignation, said he would seek legal opinion on the acceptance of his resignation ahead of elections to the Rajya Sabha.

“Why did the Speaker accept my resignation after three years? This shows that Jagan is fearing the lose of Rajya Sabha seat,’’ Ganta said.