I’m not playing any role in AP elections: Prashant Kishor

VIJAYAWADA : Putting an end to the speculation that he might work for the TDP in the coming elections, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he is not playing any role in the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview with a private television channel, the political strategist-turned-politician said he met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently on the advice of a common friend, a big time political leader. “That meeting was pending for long. As you know I had worked with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the previous elections, Naidu had sought my support this time,’’ he said, when asked whether he travelled along with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to Vijayawada in a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Naidu.

Kishor went on to add that he told his friend that he was not interested in working for the TDP. “My friend asked me to meet Naidu personally and tell the same. I went and met him and clarified that I had left the job of poll strategist, and I could not do it. Further, I have no role to play in AP elections on anyone’s behalf.’’

However, sources said though Kishor categorically said he was not going to play any role in the AP elections, he is making the groundwork for the TDP, in association with the Showtime Consulting headed by Robin Sharma.

It may be recalled that Kishor, along with Robin Sharma and Rishi Raj Singh, were the co-founders of I-PAC. After Kishor took a political plunge in Bihar, Robin Sharma started Showtime Consulting, and Rishi Raj Singh is heading I-PAC.

“Kishor was in Hyderabad and met Lokesh to discuss the poll strategies. Besides, holding reviews on seat sharing with the Jana Sena Party, the poll strategist is also engaged in selection of TDP candidates in some of the constituencies,” sources added.