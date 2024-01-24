MP filed PIL with ill intentions: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court that Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju with mal-fide intentions and political reasons had filed a PIL.

In his counter filed in the court, the CM maintained that the MP had intentionally targeted him, after he wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking disqualification of the YSRC MP as he resorted to anti-party activities. Since than, the MP held a grudge against him and had been using every fora to defame him.

The CM further pointed out that the MP is known for making baseless allegations against those in higher positions and officials. He said a similar PIL was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking cancellation of his bail in the alleged disproportionate assets cases against him. However, the PIL was dismissed. Further, Jagan pointed out that the petitioner had hidden criminal cases against himself.

The CM sought the PIL that was meant to defame him and his government be dismissed and hefty penalty be imposed on the petitioner. He sought his name be removed from the list of respondents in the case.

The MP had sought a CBI inquiry into the YSRC government’s policy decisions, which he claimed to be favouring Jagan and those he favours.

Following his petition, the court issued notices to 40 respondents including the Chief Minister. At that time Advocate General S Sriram questioned the maintainability of the petition. Some of the respondents in the case have attributed the counter filed by the Chief Secretary in the case to themselves, and submitted the same to the court. Some others said they have already filed the counters.

The petitioner’s counsel sought time to give reply. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to February 12.