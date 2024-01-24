SEIL thermal power unit line linked to State Grid

VIJAYAWADA : Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTransco) has taken a major step by connecting the SembCorp Energy India ltd (SEIL) thermal power plant evacuation line directly to the AP State Grid.

The new transmission line was charged on Tuesday.

According to an official release, as part of the long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the power distribution companies (Discoms) of the State are purchasing power for the energy needs of the State from SEIL thermal power plant. Until now, electricity was being supplied from this plant through the transmission line of Power Grid.

The plant located in Nellore district, supplies around 5,475 million units to AP Discoms and the Discoms are paying 72 paise per unit for using the power grid transmission line as ISTS charges.

The transmission line work undertaken by APTransco under the guidance of the State government has paved the way for huge savings of more than Rs 365 crore per year directly to the Discoms, and indirectly to electricity consumers in the State.