State to showcase ‘Transforming School Education in AP’

GUNTUR : The Andhra Pradesh tableau would adorn the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, for the third consecutive year. As many as 16 tableaux from various States and Union Territories would participate in the parade this year.

AP tableau showcases various revolutionary reforms in the education sector introduced by the State government with the theme ‘Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh - Making Students Globally Competitive’.

Describing this year’s tableau as significant and historical, Information and Public Relations Department Deputy Director P Kiran Kumar told TNIE that despite submitting various concepts, the expert panel has selected ‘Transforming School Education’ concept for the Republic Day parade.

Explaining the fabrication of tableau, he said, a village classroom is depicted in the front part and modern play school concept is represented on the rear with children playing, and doing experiments in science lab, and in the middle part, students reading on tabs is prepared, representing the transformation of our government schools.

“Along with this, a digital classroom with interactive panels and smart TV with an arch showing the bilingual textbooks, science articles and mathematical instruments, and English lab are also presented on the tableau,” he said and added that in coordination with the education department, the officials prepared a 55 seconds theme song which will be played while the tableau rolls on. “The concept of Viksit Bharat is truly realised in the education system in AP as digital transformation of education is enabling students to pursue higher education at a bare minimum cost with easy access,” he informed.

With an aim to prepare the students with knowledge-based education standards to help their career, educational reforms taken up by the government by improving infrastructure in government schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme, providing Vidya Kanuka kits, introducing CBSE syllabus, set up of digital classrooms and English labs with 62,000 interactive panels, and distribution of tabs to over 9.52 lakh students are represented in the tableau, the Deputy Director informed.