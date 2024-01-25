AIIMS celebrates 6th Foundation Day

VIJAYAWADA : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri celebrated its 6th Foundation Day on Wednesday.

Academics dean Dr Sreemanta Kumar Dash delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements & progress made by the institute during last one year. President of the Institute and chief guest Dr TS Ravi Kumar expressed hope to see the institute start organ transplantation services in the near future also play a vital role in advanced research, including gene therapy.

Director and CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri Dr Madhabananda Kar told the students that this is the start of their journey and sky is the limit for their future.

He motivated the faculty to take onus of the institute and dream big to compete with AIIMS-New Delhi. The programme ended with a vibrant cultural programme by the faculty, staff and students.