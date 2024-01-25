Andhra Pradesh Congress starts receiving forms from ticket aspirants

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday started receiving applications from the candidates aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

AICC State incharge Manickam Tagore said the APCC will charge Rs 15,000 as ‘donation’ from the aspirants of reserved category and Rs 25,000 from the general category of Lok Sabha seats. The charge is Rs 10,000 for candidates of general category and Rs 5,000 for reserved Assembly seats. The Congress had adopted the same procedure in Telangana and Karnataka elections.

The Election Committee will process the applications and forward them to the AICC screening committee. The list will then be sent to the party’s Central Election Commission. The applications from ticket aspirants will be received for the next two weeks.