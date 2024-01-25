Aspirants demand mega DSC with 25,000 posts

VIJAYAWADA : A week after Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana’s announcement that the government would release the notification for the DSC (District Selection Committee) exam after Sankranti, expectations and demands have been steadily increasing among aspirants.

As we anticipate the upcoming release of DSC postings in Andhra Pradesh, aspirants have raised various concerns and appeals, further shedding light on the intricate history of DSC appointments in the recent years.

During TDP’s regime, the State government had announced 7,916 vacancies in DSC. However, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exposed the existence of 26,000 vacancies in the State,

sparking a political turmoil with the TDP forced into self-defence. Over the past five years, the number of vacancies has seen a slight increase, presenting a formidable challenge for the YSRC government to address.

In 2014, during Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, 10,313 teacher posts were filled based on the Congress government’s notification for APDSC. Subsequently, in 2018, the TDP government filled 7,916 posts.

However, controversy arose as around six lakh candidates accused that they had lost job opportunities due to challenging exam conditions, spanning ten days with separate question papers by region.

Emphasising the need for increasing the employment age limit from the current 44 to 47 years for general candidates, Andhra Pradesh Unemployment JAC state president Samayam Hemanta Kumar explained that failure to do so could result in three lakh candidates plunging into unemployment for life.

“The aspirants are demanding the YSRC government to conduct a Mega DSC by releasing a notification for at least 25,000 posts. Additionally, there is a plea to hold the exam on the same day, even if the number of applicants exceeds 10 lakh,” he added.

On the other hand, the aspirants also demanded conduct of DSC without physical fitness tests for 30 marks, which was allotted to Physical Education Teachers (PETs) and BEd candidates. They urged the government to conduct the Mega DSC for PET positions for 100 marks, excluding the physical examination.

Speaking to TNIE, Birusu Sunil Kumar, a resident of Salur town in Parvathipuram-Manyam district and a dedicated DSC aspirant, said, “Candidates who completed their PET education in BEd a few years ago may find it challenging for their bodies to cooperate in physical assessments now. Particularly, many of the girls who pursued PET education have since married and are pregnant, making it exceedingly difficult for them to undergo physical examinations.”

“The authorities must recognise that PETs are primarily present to inspire students in sports and impart skills, not to engage in competitive sports events and win prizes for the state or the country. Therefore, we earnestly request the government not to mandate physical examinations for PET candidates,” said Mukkala Gopi, aspirant from Vizag.