Errors in electoral rolls corrected: EC

VIJAYAWADA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it released the final electoral rolls after verifying the objections received from electors and rectifying the errors. Objections on the final electoral rolls can also be raised and necessary changes will be made after looking into the objections, it added.

The ECI made the submission before the bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Kumar Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao, which heard a public interest litigation filed by I Dileep Kumar, a businessman from Machilipatnam, seeking orders to the election commission to enable all the voters in a house cast their votes in the same polling booth. He also sought directions to the election commission to ensure that no eligible voter is denied of vote.

On behalf of the election commission, senior counsel Avinash Desai said the final voters’ list was released, and receiving objections on the rolls is a continuous process.

Petitioner’s counsel MV Ramana Kumari said though it is mandatory that the voters living in a house should be facilitated to vote in the same polling booth, the same is not being implemented at the ground level. She also said though the ECI manual mandates a polling booth for every 2 km, it is not being provided.

Taking into consideration the submission of the election commission, the court directed the petitioner to take any objections to the notice of the ECI and disposed of the PIL.