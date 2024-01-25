Ganta terms resignation acceptance a conspiracy

VISAKHAPATNAM : Former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the sudden acceptance of his resignation to the MLA post after almost three years was a political conspiracy of YSRC.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the Assembly Speaker did not follow the normal parliamentary procedure before accepting his resignation. His opinion, which is mandatory, was not taken before accepting the resignation, he said. Ganta accused the YSRC of acting in a haste just three months before the general elections only with an eye on the Rajya Sabha polls, which will be held next month. “Fearing defeat in the RS elections, the YSRC pushed the acceptance of my resignation,” he averred.

Ganta said he resigned in the Speaker format on February 12, 2021 protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Though he requested the Speaker several times, the resignation was not accepted. The YSRC was then afraid of a byelection on the steel plant issue. The TDP legal cell will explore the option of moving the court in this regard, he said.