VIJAYAWADA : The Election Commission of India has allotted Glass Tumbler as the common symbol to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The ECI issued orders to this effect on Wednesday after considering the application of the party for allotment of a common symbol for the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Prudhvi Raj and choreographer Johnny Master joined the JSP in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan.