MILAN-2024 to witness largest ever participation of 50 foreign navies

VISAKHAPATNAM : In a move to strengthen ties with neighbouring nations, the Indian Navy is gearing up to hold 11th edition of MILAN, a biennial multinational naval exercise, from February 19 to 27 at Visakhapatnam. The event is likely to witness largest-ever participation with invites being extended to over 50 friendly foreign navies.

MILAN exercise has emerged as the Indian Navy’s flagship event towards fostering camaraderie, cohesion and collaboration amongst friendly foreign navies. The exercise resonates with India’s international diplomatic efforts namely ‘Act East policy’ and ‘Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’.

MILAN, which translates into ‘meeting’ or ‘gathering’ in Hindi, was conceived in 1995, which flourished under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar command till its 10th edition and later shifted to Visakhapatnam with 11th edition.

MILAN-2024 exercise would comprise two phases-’Harbour phase’ and ‘Sea phase’. The harbour phase, aimed to promote cultural sharing amongst the participating nations, would comprise of International Maritime Seminar, City Parade at RK Beach, Swavalamban Exhibition, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Milan of Young Officers and various sporting events.

In the sea phase, ships along with maritime patrol aircraft and submarines of friendly foreign countries would participate along with Indian Navy units. It will involve large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface operations, which are aimed at honing the skills of operators, maintainers, planners and executors across the full range of their skill-sets, responsibilities and authority onboard a warship. It will also give the navies a chance to incorporate and instil the best practices and procedures and enable doctrinal learning in the maritime domain through professional interactions.

MILAN exercise, from its humble beginnings of 1995 has metamorphosed itself to a stature befitting global commons and aligns with India’s concomitant G20 Presidency theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutum-bakam’.