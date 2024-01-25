No political ties between YSRC and BJP: Gudivada Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM : Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath has made it clear that the relations between the YSRC and the BJP are limited to government to government and there are no political ties between the two parties.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said, “The BJP is in power at the Centre and the YSRC in the State. Only issues concerning the State’s interests will come up for discussion between them.”

Refuting the charge that the YSRC was not making a forceful demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil all the assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation, besides making a request not to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Amarnath said they were ready to accept the challenge thrown by APCC president YS Sharmila on development of the State. The Chief Minister will virtually commission 22 cell towers set up by Jio in the Agency area on Thursday to strengthen the communication network in remote villages.

Jagan will launch the YSRC election campaign from the party meeting at Bheemili on January 27. He will speak on development achieved by the State during the YSRC government and give a direction to the party cadres to reach out to people to win their trust.

Earlier, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Education Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Amarnath visited the venue of Samarabheri meeting and inspected the arrangements. Subba Reddy said, “It will be the first election meeting of the YSRC. Over two lakh people from 34 constituencies in North Andhra will attend the meeting.”