Palnadu district to be free from anaemia soon, says Collector

GUNTUR : On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Women and Child Welfare Department and Health Department organised a special programme on Wednesday in Narasaraopet.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said the district administration has initiated various innovative schemes for the development of girl children in the district.

Stating that the ‘Bangaru Thalli’ programme, aimed at preventing chronic diseases and combating anaemia in young girls, has been fruitful, he said Palnadu will soon be free of anaemia. As part of this scheme, monthly blood tests to identify haemoglobin levels are conducted and the results are recorded in the progress cards. So far, anaemia progress cards have been distributed to over 1.75 lakh female students aged between 10 to 19 years in all intermediate colleges, government and private schools in the district.