Palnadu district to be free from anaemia soon, says Collector

GUNTUR : On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Women and Child Welfare Department and Health Department organised a special programme on Wednesday in Narasaraopet.
Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said the district administration has initiated various innovative schemes for the development of girl children in the district.
Stating that the ‘Bangaru Thalli’ programme, aimed at preventing chronic diseases and combating anaemia in young girls, has been fruitful, he said Palnadu will soon be free of anaemia. As part of this scheme, monthly blood tests to identify haemoglobin levels are conducted and the results are recorded in the progress cards. So far, anaemia progress cards have been distributed to over 1.75 lakh female students aged between 10 to 19 years in all intermediate colleges, government and private schools in the district.
Lotheti explained that following the success of Bangaru Thalli, the district administration launched Bangaru Thalli ‘2.0’ to improve the sex ratio in the district. As part of the programme, officials raise awareness on preventing female foeticide by celebrating the birth of a girl child at all government hospitals in the district.
Further, he instructed the officials to take steps to prevent child marriages. Officials from various departments, teachers and students across the district participated in the event.
NTR Collector asks girls to be bold and dynamic
NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Wednesday, inaugurated an awareness programme to mark the National Girl Child Day, organised by the Department of Social Work at Maris Stella College. Speaking as chief guest, he stressed on the significance of education and urged all the students to enhance their skills. He said, “Be bold, dynamic and confident. If girls are aware of their rights and duties, they can build self-esteem and confidence.” He unveiled a poster on the theme - protecting girl child.