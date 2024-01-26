Cast vote to strengthen democracy, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

VIJAYAWADA : Governor S Abdul Nazeer has emphasised that the true strength of our democracy lies not just in the act of voting itself but in the informed and conscious exercise of this right.

“As we celebrate National Voters’ Day, let us recognise the importance of voter awareness. A well informed electorate is the life-blood of a thriving democracy. It is our duty to educate ourselves about the candidates, their platforms, and the issues that confront our nation,” he said, while speaking at a function held on the occasion of 14th National Voters’ Day 2024 on Thursday.

The Governor said since 2011, National Voters’ Day is being celebrated all over the country on January 25, the day on which the Election Commission of India (ECI) was formed in 1950. Since the beginning, National Voters’ Day has been institutionalised as an annual feature to celebrate democracy.

“In a democratic framework, the act of voting is the cornerstone of civic duty. It is a tangible expression of our collective will and a manifestation of the principles that our forbearers fought valiantly to secure for us. The choices we make at the ballot box resonate far beyond the confines of polling booths; they reverberate through the corridors of power, shaping policies, and determining the trajectory of our nation,” he said.

The Governor said voter awareness is not only about understanding our choices but also about realising the profound impact our votes can have on the socio-political landscape. Our duty is not only to exercise this right but to do so with a sense of responsibility and gratitude for the battles fought to secure it, he observed. In the State, as of January 22, 2024, 4.08 crore voters have been registered.