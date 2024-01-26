GMC chief inspects water pipeline repair works

GUNTUR : Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that in order to provide sufficient drinking water to every household and prevent water scarcity during summer, GMC has taken up major pipeline repair works across the city” on Thursday.

During the inspection of repair works at BR Stadium, she instructed the officials to identify pipeline repair works at ward secretariat level to prevent water wastage and to finish the works by the end of January. Due to the city population reaching over 10 lakh, the total water requirement per day is 135 million litres per day (MLD).

A total of 155 MLD is supplied including 132 MLD from Undavalli Prakasam Barrage and 23.20 MLD from Kummamuru canal to 43 reservoirs in 57 divisions across the city. GMC chief directed the engineering department officials to prepare a special action plan to take up the repair works without causing inconvenience to the public, and also to visit all reservoirs, storage points along the main pipelines. SE Sundar Ramireddy, YSRC East Constituency in-charge Noori Fathima were present.