Harikatha artistes bask in the glory of Padma Shri for Uma

GUNTUR : Bhagavatharini D Uma Maheshwari’s happiness knew no bounds when she learnt that she would be the first female Harikatha artiste to receive the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. The news also sent wave of exhilaration among other artistes who have dedicated their lives to keep the art form of Harikatha alive.

Attributing the honour she has received to her gurus, Uma Maheshwari told TNIE, “I am ecstatic and grateful that Harikatha, an art form that has a great history is being recognised on such a huge platform.” Born on May 21, 1960 in Krishna district, Maheshwari was trained in classical music at a very young age. Her parents, and grandfather are renowned artistes. She is the first female artiste from AP, who can recite Harikathas in Sanskrit. Her inspiring journey has paved the way for many young girls to break the barriers and adopt the art.

In 1975, she had joined Sri Sarvaraya Harikatha Pathasala in Kapileshwarapuram. With the encouragement of zamindar SPBK Satyanarayana, she learned Sanskrit. Reminiscing her journey, Uma Maheshwari said, “I was fascinated with the art of story-telling and I used to practise with empty match boxes at home. With an intention to popularise Harikatha nationwide, Satyanarayana garu composed the shlokas of Kumarsambhavam, written by Kalidasu, into a Harikatha. I had performed it in Sanskrit for the first time during a programme in Ujjain. The response it received was unbelievable.”

A top ranking artiste of All India Radio, she has given over 500 Harikatha performances in Sanskrit and 800 in Telugu so far, narrating various stories of Hindu epics such as Ramayana, Mahabharat, Bhagavatam, and Kalidasa Kavyas. She has received several other honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Ugadi Puraskar.

B Nagamani, a Harikatha artiste from Tenali said, “It is a moment of pride for all of us. For her rare abilities, she became famous as Swar Maheshwari.”