SRM University holds distinguished lecture series

VIJAYAWADA : SRM University-Andhra Pradesh hosted the 17th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture series on “Scientific Progress to Grand Progression: Opportunities and Challenges in Science-to-Technology-to-Market Paradigms” on Thursday.

Former CSIR director and former secretary of GoI, Dr Girish Sahni delivered the keynote lecture. He shed light on the immense opportunities and challenges that arise in the process of transforming scientific advancements into tangible solutions for society. University VC Prof Manoj K Arora said, “It highlights the opportunities and challenges in translating scientific advancements into technological solutions that can benefit society.”