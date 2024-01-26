Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held in 262 gram panchayats: Union Minister

GUNTUR : “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will help Indians to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047”, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday, in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Pedanandipadu village in Guntur district.

She said the campaign adopted a whole-of-government (WoG) approach to involve various ministries and departments of the Central and State government to ensure widest possible participation of all officials concerned for the benefit of the citizens of the country.

Advising the public representatives to actively participate in the campaign, the minister urged all stakeholders to increase awareness among all sections of the people.

She visited AIIMS in Mangalagiri and participated in an interactive session with students, and distributed EPIC voter cards to first-time voters in the institution.

Later, she held a review meeting on the progress of the hospital. Speaking to mediapersons in Guntur, the minister said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been conducted in over 262 gram panchayats in Guntur district. She asserted that AIIMS Mangalagiri is being developed as one of the best institutions.

She informed the media about the officials plan to increase OP services to 5 lakh patients this year.