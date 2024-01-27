44-bed post-operative ward to come up at Guntur GGH

GUNTUR : After the inauguration of a 30 bed-advanced ICU block at Guntur General Government Hospital, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar announced that the officials are gearing up to develop a post-operative ward with state-of-the-art facilities.

The new ICU block has been set up with Rs 3 crore and in order to ensure the best post-op facilities, the post-operative unit with 44 beds is being set up. During the inspection of the ongoing post-operative ward construction works, Dr Kiran said that providing proper post-op care is crucial.

He said, “the recovery of the patient and the goal of the post-operative assessment is to ensure proper healing as well as rule out the presence of complications, which can affect the patient from head to toe, including the neurologic, cardiovascular, pulmonary, renal, gastrointestinal, haematologic and endocrine systems. The renovated ward will soon be available.”