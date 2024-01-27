Govt delivered welfare and development: AP governor

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that the YSRC government has brought in revolutionary changes in governance over the past 56 months, Governor Abdul Nazeer on Friday hailed the volunteer system in the State

Delivering his address after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day Friday, the Governor asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government continues to serve people with unwavering commitment and dedication in line with the ideals of the Constitution.

“The government has been giving equal importance to welfare and development by prioritising medical, health and industrial sectors, besides implementing reforms in education and agriculture sectors,” he added.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken up by the government in the past five years, he said the key feature of the government has been the prompt and transparent delivery of welfare and development schemes to ensure they reach beneficiaries satisfactorily.

“Our government aims to bring joy to every underprivileged individual, cutting across caste, religion, class, region and political affiliations. We are committed to delivering welfare schemes effectively and without any discrimination, in saturation mode,” he added.

Observing that the establishment of 15,004 village/ward secretariats is a major step towards empowering citizens, the Governor noted that these centres have been instrumental in delivering over 540 government services right at the people’s doorstep. This system is supported by a robust network of over 1.35 lakh permanent Gram/Ward Secretariat employees and 2.66 lakh dedicated volunteers.”