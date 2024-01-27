Govt delivered welfare and development: AP governor

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that the YSRC government has brought in revolutionary changes in governance over the past 56 months, Governor Abdul Nazeer on Friday hailed the volunteer system in the State
Delivering his address after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day Friday, the Governor asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government continues to serve people with unwavering commitment and dedication in line with the ideals of the Constitution.
“The government has been giving equal importance to welfare and development by prioritising medical, health and industrial sectors, besides implementing reforms in education and agriculture sectors,” he added.
Elaborating on the initiatives taken up by the government in the past five years, he said the key feature of the government has been the prompt and transparent delivery of welfare and development schemes to ensure they reach beneficiaries satisfactorily.
“Our government aims to bring joy to every underprivileged individual, cutting across caste, religion, class, region and political affiliations. We are committed to delivering welfare schemes effectively and without any discrimination, in saturation mode,” he added.
Observing that the establishment of 15,004 village/ward secretariats is a major step towards empowering citizens, the Governor noted that these centres have been instrumental in delivering over 540 government services right at the people’s doorstep. This system is supported by a robust network of over 1.35 lakh permanent Gram/Ward Secretariat employees and 2.66 lakh dedicated volunteers.”
“Ration is delivered at the doorstep with 9,260 mobile dispensing units. Pensions are distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries between the first and fifth of every month, regularly by a dedicated team of 2.66 lakhs volunteers. Dry ration of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus are distributed at the doorstep of pregnant women, lactating mothers and infants, he explained.
“Over the past 56 months, we’ve embarked on a transformative journey, bringing administrative reforms to every village in the State, thereby breathing life into the concept of Gram Swaraj (village self-governance). Our government’s initiatives have been pivotal in reshaping the rural landscape, ensuring that development reaches even the most remote villages,” he noted.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by the government towards decentralising governance, Governor Nazeer said, “We’ve created 13 new districts, 26 new revenue divisions, 16 police divisions to bring government services closer to the people. This ensures that development is not confined to select areas or classes, but is accessible and beneficial to everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status.”
Noting that the State with abundant resources and immense opportunities has become an attractive destination for industrialists, he said implementing a single-window policy, under which all necessary approvals are being granted within 21 days of application, has led to a significant influx of investors into the State.
In the last 56 months, over 311 large and mega industries have been established, providing employment to more than 1.30 lakh people, he pointed out, adding that the State secured 386 agreements worth `13.11 lakh crore, which will create job opportunities for 6.07 lakh individuals, during the Global Investors’ Summit held in March last year.
Further, he asserted that the government is committed to complete Polavaram Project and said measures are being taken to complete the R&R works simultaneously by rehabilitating the displaced families empathically.
He added that works for inter-linking of Nagavali and Vamsadhara Rivers, and Vamsadhara Project Phase-II of Stage-II are scheduled to be completed by March 2024 and June 2024, respectively. Once completed, they would provide better irrigation facilities in the backward Srikakulam district, he said.