Guntur Collector pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

GUNTUR : During the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday, Guntur Collector Venugopal Reddy said the State government initiated welfare programmes under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are being efficiently implemented for the all round development of the district.

He unfurled the National flag at the Republic Day celebrations held at Police Parade Ground. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and many other martyrs who made innumerable sacrifices for the freedom of our country. In his Republic Day address to the audience, he said the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950 due to the efforts of many dignitaries and intellectuals, and it is our duty to pay tributes to B R Ambedkar and the framers of Indian Constitution

He explained in detail about the achievements and implementation of welfare schemes in the district. He distributed cheques of `103 crore to various self-help (SHG) groups. Cultural programs and a parade of tableaus enthralled the audience.