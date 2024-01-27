KGBV computer instructors urge education dept to treat them as teachers

VIJAYAWADA : Computer instructors at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) across the State have sought the government to treat them as teachers considering that their responsibilities have evolved over the years.

Initially appointed as part-timers in 2014 on contract basis, workload of computer instructors in KGBV has increased from taking six classes a week to 18 classes a week for part-timers and 30 classes a week for permanent instructors. However, their remuneration, which is `14,000 a month, has remained the same from 2017 to 2024.

As per the job chart issued in 2017, the instructors are required to handle duties as directed by the higher-ups. Besides imparting computer skills to students, their other responsibilities include taking digital attendance, entering marks, updating information, dealing with technical issues related to the tablets distributed to government school students, managing various online platforms and digital classes and assisting the school management in administrative duties.

A computer instructor from Kurnool said, “No matter how many times we plead with the authorities, the pressure on us is not reduced. Every day, even during holidays, we have to work without rest or family time.” The instructors complained that the situation has aggravated with the State government introducing digital classrooms and distributing tablets to children. Lack of physical training programmes for the instructors, leaving them on their own to train themselves and often relying on YouTube videos, has added to their woes.