More than 600 Navy personnel take part in R-Day fete at ENC

VISAKHAPATNAM : On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena reviewed the ceremonial parade at the ENC parade ground of INS Circars.

Over 600 personnel drawn from the ships, submarines, establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps of the ENC participated in the parade. Scores of people, including service personnel and their families, veterans and civilian dignitaries, witnessed the event.

Stating that the Indian Navy is on the cusp of becoming gender neutral, Vice-Admiral Saxena said it was everyone’s responsibility to make the endeavour a success.

The Chief of Staff noted that deployments of the ENC units to the West Coast of Africa, Japan, Australia and to various IOR (Indian Ocean Region) littorals have reinforced and showcased the Command’s capability to undertake and support operations at extended ranges.

He also extolled the efforts of ENC units in supporting various endeavours of national importance, including India’s quest of a manned space mission - Gaganyaan.

Vice-Admiral Saxena also highlighted that a host of activities have been planned in the near future, including MILAN-24 and other large-scale multilateral exercises.

NSTL playing a key role in developing underwater weapons, says director

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) also marked the Republic Day with patriotic fervour. NSTL director Abraham Varughese unfurled the national flag and highlighted that the organisation has been playing a vital role in developing state of the art indigenous underwater weapons by utilising technological advancements