VIJAYAWADA : Alleging that the TDP announced candidates for two seats without holding discussions with the Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan, the JSP president, charged the yellow party with failing to follow ‘coalition dharma’.

Addressing JSP leaders after participating in the Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he declared that his party would contest the elections from Razole and Rajanagaram Assembly constituencies. He said he was ‘forced’ to take the decision.

The actor-politician’s announcement is being seen as an indication that he does not like to play second fiddle in the alliance.

It may be recalled that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced candidates for Mandapeta and Araku Assembly constituencies.

Stating that JSP leaders from Mandapeta met him on Thursday, Pawan said, “They were unhappy with the fact that Naidu announced a TDP candidate for the segment without following alliance dharma. I, too, felt the same and I apologised to them.”

Acknowledging that Chandrababu Naidu, who has a four-decade-long experience in politics and has served as chief minister thrice, must have been compelled to name the candidates, he said, “I too have some compelling circumstances. Today is Republic Day. So on the occasion, I am announcing that JSP will contest from Razole and Rajanagaram constituencies.”

‘We will take our share from local bodies to corporations’

Recalling TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s statement that his father would be the chief minister, Pawan said, “I did not react then as I have been thinking only about the best interests of the State.”

Further, he asserted that his party would take a good share of seats as part of coalition. “From local bodies to corporations, we will take our share,” Pawan added.