Perni terms it a drama, Bonda says ties are good

VIJAYAWADA : The announcement of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan that it would contest two Assembly seats without consulting its alliance partner TDP, led to a war of words between the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP. While the YSRC dubbed the announcement as a drama, the TDP claimed that its alliance was transparent.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said Pawan Kalyan announced that the JSP would contest the two Assembly seats, yielding to the pressure from his party rank and file. “The fact is that the TDP does not have an incharge in the two constituencies -- Rajanagaram and Razole. It is all part of a drama,’’ he said.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashree Charan, on the other hand, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announcing candidates without consulting the JSP is nothing new. “It is just a trailer. Pawan Kalyan will see many such things in the coming days,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the TDP maintained that the political alliance with the JSP is transparent and there is nothing wrong on the part of Pawan Kalyan in announcing his decision to contest the two Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the YSRC leaders are aware that their party will not cross 20 seats because of the TDP-JSP alliance. “They are eagerly aspiring and waiting for the break-up between the TDP and JSP,” he said.

Stating that there is nothing wrong in the statement made by Pawan Kalyan, the TDP leader said his party has no objection on Rajanagaram and Razole seats, for which the JSP announced to contest.

He said as part of the talks held between TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the latter announced his party’s candidates for the said two Assembly segments.