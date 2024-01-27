Police committed to safety of people: NTR Commissioner of Police

VIJAYAWADA :Cultural events, disbursement of welfare assistance to families of police officers and distribution of medals to various police officers for their meritorious services marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the NTR district on Friday.

After unfurling the National flag at the City police office, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata paid tributes to the father of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar and to freedom fighters and martyrs who made sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

Later, he received guard of honour and saluted the march past conducted in his office premises. In his address to the police officials, Rana reiterated that the police department is committed towards public service. He appreciated the initiatives in controlling the crime rate and the efforts of Vijayawada city police in maintaining law and order. Rana explained the historical importance of Republic Day and the Constitutional values in strengthening the unity and integrity of the country. He underlined the need to involve the youth in democratic process so that they would contribute to nation building.

Further, he gave details of various welfare programmes and schemes implemented in the police department for the benefit of police and presented the certificates of appreciation to the employees who rendered the best services.

On the other hand, NTR district Collector Dilli Rao and DCP Ajitha Vejendla presented meritorious service medals to eight police officers from various ranks in the presentation ceremony held at Armed Reserve (AR) grounds.