Students told to work hard for nation’s growth

GUNTUR : As part of 75th Republic Day celebrations, students took out a rally with a 100-foot-long tricolor flag at Vignan Univeristy here on Friday. Rich tributes were paid at Amar Jawan Sthupa to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Speaking on the occasion, university vice-chancellor Prof. P Nagabhushan said, “Our country has been developed on various fronts over the last 75 years. Our youth should inculcate patriotism and work hard not only to achieve their goals, but also to contribute in the development of the country. He added that the the Indian Constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950, was a result of the hard work of many intellectuals.