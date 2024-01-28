‘Mudu Darulu’ book of Amar on policies of three CMs released

VIJAYAWADA : Emphasising on Dr Rajasekhar Reddy’s leadership skills, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar recalled that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had once said if there were two or three more chief ministers like YS Rajasekhara Reddy, India would have developed in several aspects.

Undavalli, along with Lok Satta chief Jayaprakash Narayana, participated in the book launch of ‘Mudu Darulu’ (the Deccan power play) at a hotel in Vijayawada.

Mudu Darulu is a Telugu analytical political work written by senior journalist and Andhra Pradesh government advisor for inter-state affairs, Devulapalli Amar. The author examines the administrative policies of three former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers: YS Rajasekhara Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jayaprakash Narayana highlighted YSR’s inclusive leadership style in balancing welfare as well as development of the State while he was chief minister. He pointed out that true welfare doesn’t come from freebies alone, but through sustainable progress. He highlighted the importance of pragmatic development policies over reliance on welfare measures, advocating for financial development.

Visalaandhra editor RV Rama Rao commended Amar’s courage for penning the book and noted the continuity in economic policies among the three CMs. While identifying the objectivity of Amar’s analysis, he pointed out the perceived criticism towards Naidu in the book. He urged the young generation to read the book to understand the Andhra Pradesh State’s political history.