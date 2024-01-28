JSP likely to contest 7 Assembly seats in EG

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : With the Jana Sena Party declaring to contest Rajanagaram and Razole, and its alliance partner TDP in Mandapet in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district, the political climate has heated up. The erstwhile East Godavari district with 19 Assembly constituencies, plays a crucial role in the election fortunes of major political parties.

According to JSP senior leaders, the party is likely to contest Rajamahendravaram rural, Pithapuram, Kakinada rural, Ramachandrapuram and Mummidivaram Assembly constituencies, besides Rajanagaram and Razole, as part of the alliance with the TDP in the ensuing elections. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to announce the party candidates soon.

Battula Balaramakrishna is likely to contest from Rajanagaram on the JSP ticket, which is adjacent to Rajamahendravaram city. Sitting MLA Jakkampudi Raja is YSRC East Godavari district president. He is likely to face a tough fight from Balaramakrishna, who is a first time contestant.

Rajanagaram segment consists of Rajanagaram, Sitanagaram and Korukonda mandals and has nearly 70,000 Kapu community voters. The constituency was formed in 2009. The TDP won the seat in 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections. In the last elections, the YSRC bagged the seat.

Former TDP MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh has openly announced his reluctance to contest the elections, while the JSP has been eyeing the constituency for the past two years.

Balaramakrishna organised Raja Shyamala Yagam for 10 days in the constituency recently, and he won the confidence of Pawan Kalyan. JSP activists celebrated the announcement of Pawan Kalyan that the party would contest Rajanagaram and Razole seats.

B Rajeswara Rao is likely to contest from Razole Assembly constituency on the JSP ticket.