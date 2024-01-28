MRPS extends support to BJP, reminds PM’s promise

VIJAYAWADA : Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has extended its complete support to the BJP in the State. A delegation of MRPS leaders met State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPS national president M Nagaraju Madiga, and State president R Suresh Madiga said they came to meet Purandeswari on the directions of Manda Krishna Madiga to extend their support to the saffron party.

Nagaraju recalled the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on categorisation of SCs during Madiga Viswaroopa Sabha.

“Once the objective of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi is fulfilled, we will work to strengthen the BJP in Southern States in a full-fledged manner,” they vowed.