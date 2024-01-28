Several YSRC activists join TDP in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA : Several YSRC activists of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency joined the TDP in the presence of party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh recalled how he got humiliated after his defeat from Mangalagiri in the last Assembly elections. “My aim is to emerge victorious with a massive majority where the TDP has no ground,” he asserted.

Despite being in the Opposition, Lokesh said he had taken up several development works in Mangalagiri and called upon the party rank and file to work with coordination for the victory of TDP in the ensuing elections. “I always respect seniors and encourage those who work hard. We should work for the victory of the TDP with the maximum majority,” he sid.

Though some leaders had suggested that he contest from North Andhra to have a better impact on the party election prospects, Lokesh said he preferred Mangalagiri due to his attachment with the segment and the people. Stating that the coming 72 days are very crucial for the TDP, he exhorted the party rank and file to work with dedication for the victory of the party. “Once the TDP is back in power and if I win from Mangalagiri with a massive majority, I will take every step to develop the constituency as a model one,” he promised.