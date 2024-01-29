AP records drop in maternal & child deaths

GUNTUR: Collective efforts of the State government have helped in significantly decreasing the maternal deaths and under-five deaths in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the officials of medical and health departments, the number of maternal deaths have reduced to 409 in the year 2022-23, when compared to the year 2014-15, where the number of deaths were soaring 691. The current year has reported 279 maternal deaths so far with Alluri Sithrama Raju district reporting 21 deaths, followed by Anantapur reporting 19 deaths.

According to the officials, the appointment of gynaecologists at primary health centres, and the availability of the latest equipment, including ultrasound scanning machines and radiologists made a big difference. As all facilities are available in their village at free of cost, pregnant women in rural areas who cannot afford regular checkups, travel to nearby towns and villages. Along with this, the prevention of child marriages and female education has also contributed to the decline in maternal deaths.