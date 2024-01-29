Galla quits politics over ‘hurdles in business’

“Even today, all my businesses and phones are under the scanner of the ED and other probe agencies,” he said.He added that when he was elected as MP for the second time, he made every effort to represent the people, but had to keep silent out of limitations.

“I thought I could manage both business and politics, however I have learnt now that part time politics is not possible. And so is being free from controversies. Hence, I have decided to quit for now,” he said.

“To run any business, as many as 70 approvals have to be taken from different government departments. The same have to be renewed annually. These approvals sometimes become weapons that are used against businessmen, who account for 24% of public representatives. However, law abiding citizens fight against such weapons in the courts to overcome the hurdles,” he said.

Stating that he never thought he would have to choose between politics and business, he noted, “The circumstances have forced me to take the difficult decision.”

Explaining that he had to take responsibility for Amara Raja Group after his father retired two years ago, he maintained that his company serves the nation too.