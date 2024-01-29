Laser show launched at Kondareddy Buruju

KURNOOL: In an effort to raise awareness about the history of the district, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a laser show at Kondareddy Buruju, which will be displayed everyday during the night time.

Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah, KMC Commissioner A Bhargav Teja, Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurated the laser show on Sunday.

In his address, the Mayor said the municipal corporation laid emphasis on making streets clean and attractive. Not just attracting visitors but also beautification works will be taken up to highlight the city’s rich heritage, he added. “The main objective is to educate people on clean and green city motive. Special lighting system showcasing ‘I Love Kurnool’ will also be set up,” he added.

Moreover, the KC Canal, Handri and Tungabhadra banks, will be renovated as tank bund spots. He called upon the citizens to cooperate with the municipal corporation in the development of the city.