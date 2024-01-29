Shifting of sitting MLA set to change political dynamics in Nellore City

NELLORE: The possible shifting of Nellore City sitting MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav to another segment for the ensuing elections is set to change the political dynamics in the constituency.

It is learnt that the YSRC has decided to shift Anil Kumar from Nellore City in the fifth list of candidates. The Nellore City legislator has hinted that he may move to Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha seat and sought blessings of the people of Palnadu.

He reiterated that he would always follow the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and is ready to contest from anywhere. “‘People of Palnadu have given their support to Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in the past. I appeal to them to give their blessings to me this time,” he said, and added that if he is sent to Delhi, he will expose TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s false propaganda in the national capital.

Meanwhile, TDP city incharge and former minister P Narayana has been making his ground ready in advance and continuously interacting with local people. In fact, the TDP is more confident of winning the seat this time.

Nellore City constituency was basically a Congress bastion and the party candidates won the seat even after the advent of Telugu Desam Party.