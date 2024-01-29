Shifting of sitting MLA set to change political dynamics in Nellore City

NELLORE: The possible shifting of Nellore City sitting MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav to another segment for the ensuing elections is set to change the political dynamics in the constituency.
It is learnt that the YSRC has decided to shift Anil Kumar from Nellore City in the fifth list of candidates. The Nellore City legislator has hinted that he may move to Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha seat and sought blessings of the people of Palnadu.
He reiterated that he would always follow the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and is ready to contest from anywhere. “‘People of Palnadu have given their support to Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in the past. I appeal to them to give their blessings to me this time,” he said, and added that if he is sent to Delhi, he will expose TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s false propaganda in the national capital.
Meanwhile, TDP city incharge and former minister P Narayana has been making his ground ready in advance and continuously interacting with local people. In fact, the TDP is more confident of winning the seat this time.
Nellore City constituency was basically a Congress bastion and the party candidates won the seat even after the advent of Telugu Desam Party.
Only in 1994, T Ramesh Reddy of TDP won the election from Nellore City. Interestingly, Praja Rajyam Party candidate Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy won the seat in 2009.
The YSRC bagged the seat with its candidate Anil Kumar getting elected to the State Assembly in 2014 and 2019. Narayana tasted defeat in the 2019 elections, when he contested the direct elections for the first time.
However, even before being declared as the official TDP candidate, Narayana has started drumming up support for himself this time. The entry of suspended YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy into the TDP is also one of the major factor, which is likely to benefit Telugu Desam.
“I will develop Nellore as a model segment. People in the city are still appreciating the development works taken up during the previous TDP regime and giving their blessings. The TDP has strong cadre in Nellore City and it is ready to show its might in the ensuing elections,” he said.
On the other hand, the ruling YSRC is searching for a strong candidate to counter the TDP in Nellore City segment.