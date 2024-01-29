YSRC’s defeat certain in next polls: Yanamala

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will address a public meeting at Katheru village on Monday as part of the Raa Kadiliraa programme. Senior TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary and district president KS Jawahar visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, TDP Politburo member Yanamala said, “The YSRC’s defeat in the ensuing elections is certain. YSRC MLA and MP candidates are showing reluctance to contest the elections out of fear of suffering defeat. The reshuffle of YSRC candidates will not yield any result.”