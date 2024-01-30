AP’s R-Day tableau on education wins 3rd prize

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh State government on Monday announced that the State Education Department’s tableau secured the third prize in the parade held at Delhi during the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Commissioner of Education S Suresh Kumar stated that the achievement underscores the State’s strides in educational innovation and reform.

The tableau showcased the State’s educational reforms under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’ in Kartavya Path. This initiative highlighted the State government’s commitment to provide world-class education, including digital classrooms, English labs and free distribution of tablets to students.

Andhra Pradesh’s tableau competed with 28 States in the People’s Choice category, securing third prize while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh claimed the first and second prizes respectively.