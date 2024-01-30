APSDRI raid on Nova: Case filed against Parchur MLA

VIJAYAWADA : After the raid of AP State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) on Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd in Guntur district on January 24, which found alleged electoral malpractices committed by the management, Inkollu police registered a case under Sections 123(1) of Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 171-E r/w 120B of IPC against Parchur TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, who is the chairman of the group, and others on Monday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the APSDRI Special Commissioner, the police registered the case naming Sambasiva Rao as the prime accused, Pullela Ajay Babu as A2, Appa Rao as A4, Baji Babu as A5 and Sai Ganesh as A6. They are accused of bribing voters to cast votes in favour of Sambasiva Rao in the Assembly elections in 2019. Police total TNIE that the case was registered against the MLA and others after taking permission from the jurisdictional court.