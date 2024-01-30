Historical Billa Surgham & Valmiki caves now open to public in Nandyal

KURNOOL : Two historical caves in Nandyal district, developed with a cost of Rs 5.50 crore, are now open to the public. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy officially inaugurated the projects on Monday.

In a bid to attract national and international visitors to the district, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has evolved plans to give a facelift to various tourist attractions, including historical sites, caves and pilgrimages, in the district with Rs 10 crore.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) had allocated Rs 3 crore for the development of Valmiki caves near Boyavandlapalle in Papili mandal and Rs 2.50 crore for Billa Surgham caves near KK Kottala village in Bethamcharla mandal.

Works are underway to build restaurants, arrange sanitation facilities, steps, viewing decks, seating areas, grills, landscaping, and snack bars.

The Tourism Department also plans to renovate and develop all tourist spots in the district. Ongoing works include setting up of parks, floating jetties, snack bars, ticket counters, children’s play equipment, illumination of caves and water fountains at these tourist spots.