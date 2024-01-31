All-India Police Commando Competition: AP Greyhounds emerge as overall champion

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds team emerged as the overall champion at the 14th All India Police Commando Competition which concluded on the premises of Greyhounds training facility at Gambheeram in the city on Tuesday.

They won five of the 10 trophies, including best State police commando team (Selvi J. Jayalalithaa trophy), ‘Chakravyuh’ 1 (Rural) for best navigation, skill test, planning, presentation and briefing, ‘Black Hawk’ firing trophy, best team for the BOAC (Battle Obstacle Assault Course), and overall commando competition winners trophy. Andhra Pradesh was followed by Maharashtra team, who emerged as runner up, and Rajasthan secured the third spot.

As many as twenty three teams from elite police commandos belonging to 16 States and seven paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force(BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), vied with one another in the competitions which commenced on January 22.

The judges team appointed by the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi, ensured transparency in selecting the winners. The competition was inaugurated by DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy in the presence of City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, and Greyhounds Additional DGP RK Meena amid much fanfare. The competitions drew to a close on Tuesday where security forces conducted a parade, followed by cultural programmes.

IB Additional Director Mahesh Dixit, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, IB Deputy Director Abhishek, DGP (fire safety and disaster management), and organising secretary of the competition and Greyhounds Chief Additional DGP RK Meena were present at the concluding ceremony.