Andhra Pradesh HC cancels CID's look out circular against NRI for social media posts against Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: B Yesasvi, an NRI, against whom the APCID had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for his alleged derogatory postings on social media platforms against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government, got a reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

Justice BS Bhanumati, who heard the petition of Yesasvi, cancelled the LOC issued by APCID against him, but with certain conditions. The CID was allowed to issue the LOC against him, if he repeats the mistake. It directed the petitioner to file two affidavits on February 2 stating that he will be available for inquiry. Another affidavit has to be filed with the High Court Registrar (Judicial) with surety of Rs 5 lakh.

Appearing for the CID, advocate YL Sivakalpana Reddy said the petitioner had made it a habit to defame the government on the social media platforms and did not change his ways in spite of cases registered against him. A total of three cases were registered against him in the past. Conditions should be imposed on him, so he would not repeat the mistake in case he is allowed to leave the country, the advocate said.