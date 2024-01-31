AP govt set to sign MoU with IB to improve education standards

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Baccalaureate (IB) on Wednesday as part of its endeavour to develop educational standards in government schools on par with global level.

The agreement will be signed between the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) and IB in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The MoU signifies the State’s commitment to integrating the renowned International Baccalaureate curriculum into its educational framework, aiming to provide world-class education accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background.

The IB system is renowned for its holistic approach, focusing on theoretical and practical applications of knowledge, fostering leadership qualities, and emphasising interdisciplinary concepts. As part of the MoU, the phased implementation of the International Baccalaureate system will commence with capacity building and training for teachers in the academic year 2024-25.

Classes in the IB system will be introduced in government schools incrementally with the class I scheduled to begin in June 2025. The initiative reflects the government’s vision to prepare students as global citizens, offering them opportunities for higher education and worldclass job prospects. The MoU underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to transformative educational reforms, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.