NCC cadets from AP, TS excel at R-Day camp

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Republic Day contingent of NCC directorate AP & Telangana excelled in cultural competition by securing first position in group song and third position in the National Integration Awareness Programme (NIAP).

In a remarkable showcase of excellence, the AP & Telangana NCC team won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals in various categories at the Republic Day camp held in Delhi.

While Cadet Shaik Rehana won the show jumping champion of the day trophy, Sgt M Srisanth and Cdt Nagandla Dheeraj were adjudged as the best cadets in the JD/JW Army and Navy respectively, and were awarded the Best Cadet Medal and coveted baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Rally conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. Meanwhile, SUO Akanksha Bhosle stood second in the best cadet SW Army wing category, cadet T Divya Lakshmi stood third in the best cadet SW Navy wing category, and CSUO B Tharun Teja stood third in the best cadet SD Air wing category. On the other hand, SUO D Sai Kiran, JUO R Elavarasan and SUO K Sowmya Sree were awarded the DG NCC Medallion for their outstanding performance during the RDC 2024.

The cadets from all 28 states of the country participated and competed in various competitions like drill, group dance, group song, NIAP, best cadet category, aeromodelling, equestrian and flag area held during the RDC camp. The AP and Telangana Directorate team comprising one Officer, 128 Cadets and 10 other support staff have returned to Secunderabad after the successful completion of 30 days Republic Day camp at New Delhi. As many as 42 boys and eight girl Cadets participated in the PM Rally.