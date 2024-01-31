PIL filed in HC on Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to the Centre and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to complete the multi-purpose Polavaram project within the stipulated time.

V Umesh Chandra Varma, an advocate from Amalapuram, filed the public interest litigation urging the High Court court to declare the action of the government in not ordering an inquiry against the officials, who had given permission to build the diaphragm wall before constructing the upper cofferdam, as arbitrary. The petitioner also wanted the court to constitute an expert committee to supervise the construction of the Polavaram project.

He also sought interim orders seeking a report from the officials on the present status of the diaphragm wall and the cofferdams. Secretaries of Union Home Ministry, Jal Shakti Ministry, CEO of Polavaram Project Authority, Director of National Dam Safety Authority and Andhra Pradesh State Chief Secretary were named as the respondents. The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week